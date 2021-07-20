Stalin urges PM Modi not to proceed with the Indian Marine Fishermen Bill

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to proceed with the Indian Marine Fishermen Bill, 2021proposed during the current session of the Parliament.
Many provisions in the proposed Bill go against the interests of the local fishermen communities and certain clauses infringe upon the rights conferred to the States under the State List of the 7th Schedule of Constitution of India, Stalin said in a letter to Modi.
It appears that the Bill is being moved without adequately addressing the concerns and well-being of Indian fishermen who are traditionally engaged in this for their livelihood for generations.
“While we understand and appreciate the need to protect and preserve the marine ecosystem, we also consider it equally important that the livelihood and interests of the traditional fishermen are clearly protected,” he said in the letter.
As the proposed Bill has many disturbing clauses, like criminalisation and imprisonment of fishermen, use of force against fishermen, levy of charges and levy of huge penalties, it has resulted in widespread protests and disquiet, Stalin urged Modi not to move the Bill and also put it across for wider debate and discussions. After obtaining the views of the stakeholders on the Bill in its present form, a decision on moving a fresh Bill that addresses the concerns of the fishermen communities, may be taken.
“Considering the above, I once again urge you not to proceed with the moving of the Indian Marine Fishermen Bill, 2021,” the letter said.
