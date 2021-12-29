Stalin writes to PM for speedy aid

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to advise the Ministry of Home Affairs to release the State’s central assistance at the earliest.

Tamil Nadu witnessed unprecedented rains during the Northeast monsoon this year, leading to flooding of homes and fields, loss of lives, crop loss and damage to infrastructure.

A Central team had visited Tamil Nadu on November 21 to assess the damage. The State government has submitted three memoranda seeking relief assistance of ₹1,510.83 crore for temporary restoration and ₹4,719.62 crore for permanent restoration of damaged infrastructure like roads, bridges and public buildings.

The State’s finances were under stress due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the flood situation worsened it. The State disaster response funds have also been fully utilised, the letter stated.

The affected people have to be compensated to ensure their lives return to normalcy at the earliest and the damaged infrastructure must be reconstructed to restore transport, irrigation and education services, it said.

“I therefore request you to arrange to advise the Ministry of Home Affairs to release the central assistance at the earliest,” the CM wrote.