Start-up factory Nuivio Ventures to use Kochi as its initial base

Nuivio Ventures Inc, a US-headquartered product start-up factory, has started its India plans with Kochi as its initial base. The company has named Manoj Krishnan as its Head of Startup Incubation Group in India.

Nuivio Ventures brings together an ecosystem of innovative enterprises, early-stage investors and entrepreneurial professionals to build standalone software product companies. Nuivio builds its ventures through a proprietary ‘Think-Build-Scale’ model, which leverages Frugal Innovation methodology, co-developed with Jaideep Prabhu, Professor at University of Cambridge.

Nuivio Ventures is now ready to scale up its plans to incubate and build more standalone product companies in collaboration with enterprises. “With Kochi emerging as one of India’s leading start-up hubs, we have lined up our India expansion plans with Kochi as our initial base. Startup Village in the past and the Technology Innovation Zone set up by Kerala Start-up Mission gives Kochi a talent base with exposure to entrepreneurship,” said Krishnan.

“In addition, our unique model of entrepreneurship provides like-minded professionals a platform to fuel their startup dreams. As Nuivio gets ready to expand its footprint in India, I’m looking forward to spearhead this momentum,” he said.

Joseph Olassa, CEO of Nuivio Ventures, said that the appointment of Krishnan would help in driving Nuivio’s vision to have 50 B2B SaaS companies and 50 entrepreneurs by the year 2030. Nuivio Ventures is uniquely placed to enable success for its SaaS (Software as a Service) start-ups as the approach is ‘market first’, where the products are first developed with enterprises via Nuivio’s product engineering company, Ignitho. This is a departure from the traditional start-up models and ensures that Nuivio incubates a ready product with its first paying customer into a standalone product company.”