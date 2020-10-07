Start-up factory Nuivio Ventures to use Kochi as its initial base

The ‘solar moment’ in carbon
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Nuivio Ventures Inc, a US-headquartered product start-up factory, has started its India plans with Kochi as its initial base. The company has named Manoj Krishnan as its Head of Startup Incubation Group in India.
Nuivio Ventures brings together an ecosystem of innovative enterprises, early-stage investors and entrepreneurial professionals to build standalone software product companies. Nuivio builds its ventures through a proprietary ‘Think-Build-Scale’ model, which leverages Frugal Innovation methodology, co-developed with Jaideep Prabhu, Professor at University of Cambridge.
Nuivio Ventures is now ready to scale up its plans to incubate and build more standalone product companies in collaboration with enterprises. “With Kochi emerging as one of India’s leading start-up hubs, we have lined up our India expansion plans with Kochi as our initial base. Startup Village in the past and the Technology Innovation Zone set up by Kerala Start-up Mission gives Kochi a talent base with exposure to entrepreneurship,” said Krishnan.
“In addition, our unique model of entrepreneurship provides like-minded professionals a platform to fuel their startup dreams. As Nuivio gets ready to expand its footprint in India, I’m looking forward to spearhead this momentum,” he said.
Joseph Olassa, CEO of Nuivio Ventures, said that the appointment of Krishnan would help in driving Nuivio’s vision to have 50 B2B SaaS companies and 50 entrepreneurs by the year 2030. Nuivio Ventures is uniquely placed to enable success for its SaaS (Software as a Service) start-ups as the approach is ‘market first’, where the products are first developed with enterprises via Nuivio’s product engineering company, Ignitho. This is a departure from the traditional start-up models and ensures that Nuivio incubates a ready product with its first paying customer into a standalone product company.”
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Experts feel that linking the upcoming vehicle scrappage policy to incentives for an electric vehicle future ...
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Risk in portfolio to be evaluated from January 2021
₹1144 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1133112011501170 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed ...
The stock of Mindtree Ltd, which has been gaining steadily for the past few months, registered a fresh ...
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...