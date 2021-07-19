Start-up India Showcase Platform draws onboard 104 start-ups from diverse areas

As many as 104 startups from diverse sectors such as food-tech, green energy, defence, ed-tech and health-tech, have currently on-boarded the ‘Startup India Showcase Platform’-- an online discovery platform for promising start-ups across the country.

The platforms aids in the discovery of start-ups with credible profiles for potential investment and acceleration opportunities and is also the first reference point for innovations and industry trends, according to a press statement issued by the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Monday.

“Each start-up has a profile page with detailed pitch about their product, innovation, and USP in the form of videos and PDF links... The platform is powered with various tools from a powerful search to an intuitive filter which will enable seamless discovery of start-ups for stakeholders,” the release stated.

Startup India Showcase is also an online networking portal offering various social and digital connect opportunities.

Online prescence

Each start-up profile is linked with social media pages, LinkedIn URLs of founders and a direct connect button which facilitate networking opportunities between users.

This enables platform users to connect better and explore further business opportunities, the release said.

An apex committee has been constituted by DPIIT for the selection of start-ups for the showcase platform. “This selection is done from the list of applications of start-ups, recommendations from States, and any other start-up that the apex committee deems fit for the showcase platform,” the release said.