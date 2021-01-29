Startup venture Kozmocart Commodities launches perfume brands in Kerala

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Kozmocart Commodities Pvt Ltd, a Kochi based startup venture, has introduced in the market the company's niche and popular brands of perfumes.
Cine Actress Ahaana Krishna unveiled the product -- 'Pomma’ and ‘Happy Life Imoji' at a function here on Friday.
At present, the company outsource fragrance oil from France, Italy and USA and manufacturing the products in Mangalore. Plans are on the anvil to start own manufacturing facilities in India to cater the increasing demand, said Shanavas Cochin, managing director, Kozmocart Commodities.
According to him, the Rs15,000 crore perfumery segment in the country has enormous growth potential with a CAGR of 30 per cent in 2017-18. But the outbreak of Covid-19 has impacted the growth, plummeting to 10-15 per cent on account of the declining demand for aspirational products that do not get priority in the pandemic times. However, the market has started showing some signs of revival.
The company has also launched an e-commerce site www.kozmocart.com an exclusive market place for perfumes, cosmetics and luxury personal care lifestyle products.
Competitively priced, the product will be initially available in the domestic market and later to Far East, West Asia and North Africa (MENA) regions, Sooraj Kamal, CEO and Director of the company said. The company's scope of activities includes manufacturing and supplying its own brands of premium quality perfumes, cosmetic, skincare, make up etc. both online and retail trading.
Utmost care, R&D and a wide market survey had been conducted Pan India before selecting the fragrances for both niche, and popular brands, Shankar Nishad, Consultant, Aerosols said. Kozmocart will launch ten variants of perfumes initially in two series, where Pomma caters to the high-end niche market and Happy Life Imoji for the popular mass market.
