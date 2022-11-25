The Maharashtra Airport Development Company Ltd (MADC) and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will jointly develop airports in smaller cities of the State.

Reviewingairport development in the State recently in Mumbai, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saidthe State is accelerating the development of airports. He ordered the land acquisition process for an international airport in Purandar in Pune district. The existing airport in Pune is proving inadequate in handling the rising number of passengers. He also ordered development of night landing facilities at Belora in Amravati.

Shirdi airport would be expanded at an investment of Rs 350 crore, with funds received from the Union Government.

The state was planning airports in Ratnagiri, Chandrapur, Solapur, Dhule, Karad and Gondia, and the State agencies must speed up the work to avoid any delay in the projects, he said.

