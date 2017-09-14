State Transport Corporation to open retail fuel outlets

Microsoft rolls out new Surface stars
The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation plans to open over 100 retail fuel outlets in the coming months. The initiative is part of efforts to strengthen the finances of the corporation in non-traditional ways, an official said.
The State is on the lookout for land right now and the bidding for retail outlets will begin once the acquisitions are finalised.Mounting loss
Addressing a conference on transforming Chennai infrastructure, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, PWC Davidar, Additional Chief Secretary, State Department of Transport, said the transport corporation is losing ₹8 crore daily and is looking at alternatives to make the system efficient.
Davidar said the State is also looking to reduce dependence on conventional fuels and exploring alternatives. “We are exploring the idea of electric buses.”
While the State wants more people to use public transport, there is a need to address the issue of reliability and sustainability. “We are coming up with passenger information system, which will be launched in next few months,” he added.
There are also plans to use the data obtained from e-Ticketing machines, which has information of people getting into buses, to design bus routes. Davidar said, “Currently 95 per cent of the MTC buses use eTMs. The machines have information on passenger traffic that will help us build capacity.”Infra projects
Rajeev Ranjan, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Highways and Minor Ports, said for growth the State should accelerate the implementation of infrastructure projects.
Though roads and bridges are high performing sector, participation from private companies has been lacking in the last few years, he said.
Ranjan said the State is working on many initiatives to drive growth.
The bidding for the ₹2,500-crore project to create elevated stretch in Old Mahabalipuram road will begin in few months.
“The first phase will cover till Siruseri,” he added. Other projects are Maduravoyal link road, North Port access road and Chennai Bengaluru industrial corridor.
