States extend restrictions amid rising cases

Amid surge in new Covid-19 cases, several States, led by Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, among others, are extending the lockdown or movement restrictions for the people to break the chain of infections.

Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, extended the weekend lockdown starting from Friday night to Tuesday morning every week until further directions.

Joining Uttar Pradesh in extending the restrictions is Tamil Nadu, which extended its night curfew and complete lockdown on Sundays until further orders, as infections continued to surge. The Sate observes night curfew between 10 pm to 4 am, with complete closure of businesses such as cinemas, gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, and meeting halls, until further orders.

In its latest decision, the Maharasthra government has extended the existing restrictions till morning of May 15.

Gujarat has also extended its night curfew to more cities, taking the total cities under the restirctions to 29 till May 5, while it has also curtailed day-time businesses to only essential services and businesses, government services and offices with 50 per cent staff capacities.

The neighbouring Rajasthan has extended its weekend curfews for till May 3. In Punjab, the government ahs extended the night curfew hours by two hours from 6 pm to 5 am and weekend lockdown from Friday night to Monday morning until further notice.