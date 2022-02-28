States open-up for business as active Covid-19 cases dip to 8,000 

With active Covid-19 cases falling to 8,000-levels and deaths to 119, States like Delhi and Kerala have opened up for business, even as Maharashtra prepares to do the same.

From Monday, the national capital has seen night curfew being lifted, while the penalty for not wearing masks was softened from ₹2,000 to ₹500. Restrictions in restaurants and the metro too, for instance, have been completely removed.

In Kerala, the government has lifted all major Covid-related restrictions imposed in January after they were hit by the third wave. Eateries, clubs and bars are entirely open for business, with seating capacities and working hours being restored in full, provided Covid protocols are maintained.

Public meetings can now be conducted with more people, even as the system of grading districts on the basis of the rate of Covid hospitalisations, is done away with.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra also expects to open up schools this week, as cases and deaths see a dip. Mumbai reported zero deaths on Sunday, the eight time in this month.

The country clocked active cases of 8,013 active new cases, in the 24 hours up to Monday morning, and 119 deaths in the same period. The daily positivity rate stood at 1.11 percent, even as the weekly positivity rate stood at 1.17 percent.

Boosters and a note of caution

Totally, about 177.50 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country, with another 12.89 crore vaccines being available with the States and UT, the Health Ministry said.

This comes even as several hospitals urge the Ministry to relax the age restriction on precautionary or booster shots for younger people with co-morbidities. Presently, these doses are allowed to those over 60 years. As of 8 pm, over 17 lakh vaccinations had been given on Monday.

But even as reported cases see a dip, a pre-print study from IIT-Kanpur has projected that a fourth surge of cases could happen in June, its intensity depending on the nature of the new variant of the coronavirus. A note of caution, as neighbouring Hong Kong for instance mulls a lockdown, as reports suggest, their hospitals are overwhelmed.