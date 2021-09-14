National

Steel Minister directs CPSEs to step up their capex

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 14, 2021

Also asks them to streamline the processes for timely completion of projects

Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh has directed the steel CPSEs to step up the pace of their capital expenditure and to also streamline the processes for timely completion of projects, the Steel Ministry said Tuesday in a statement.

In a capex review meeting held on Tuesday with the steel CPSEs — Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), National Mineral Development Ltd (NMDC), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd (KIOCL) and Manganese Ore (India) Ltd (MOIL), the Minister also emphasised the importance of capital expenditure in building steel infrastructure to spur high and sustainable growth in the post-pandemic period.

In the meeting, Minister of State for Steel, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State, Pradip Kumar Tripathi Secretary Steel were also present besides the Chief Managing Directors (CMDs) of all the SAIL CPSEs.

