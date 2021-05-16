Steelmakers, OMCs to add 10,500 oxygenated Covid beds

Steel manufacturers are setting up 15 Covid facilities with around 8,500 oxygenated beds, while the petroleum industry will provide 2,000 beds at refineries at BPCL Bina, IOCL Panipat, BPCL Kochi, HMEL Bathinda, and CPCL Chennai refineries, Steel and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday.

“These two sectors together are supplying major part of liquid medical oxygen national requirement on a daily basis,” Pradhan said at the inauguration of a 500-bed Covid hospital in Panipat, built with support from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Laying of the 1.75-km pipeline to supply medical oxygen from its MEG Plant of Panipat Naphtha Cracker to 500-bedded Covid hospital has been undertaken by Indian Oil’s Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex at a cost of ₹1.65 crore, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a statement. This line has the capacity for supplying 15 tonnes of oxygen to the hospital per day. This oxygen supply will be made available at free of cost to the hospital.

Pradhan also announced that Indian Oil will make a 100-crore cluster of low-cost housing for the workers in Panipat. The firm is also providing 50 rooms in nearby hotels to make stay arrangements of doctors at a cost of ₹1.84 crore under CSR.