Step up paddy and maize procurement, AICC tells Telangana CM

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
The Congress has asked the Telangana government to step up efforts to procure paddy and maize to help farmers tide over the crisis.
“The government has promised that it would open 7,500 procurement centres to purchase the whole of rabi produce. But it opened only 4,380 procurement centres,” he said.
He alleged that the farmers were facing challenges as procurement was not happening at full scale.
“The government needs to ramp up paddy procurement at a much higher level. In the absence of the government’s paddy procurement centres, farmers are forced to sell their produce to private rice millers at lesser prices,” Sravan Dasoju, the All-India Congress Committee spokesman, has said.
“The farming community has been the worst hit due to the lockdown and needs urgent attention from the government,” he said in a letter written to the Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao.
“Though the government of Telangana, reportedly, is making efforts to take up procurement of agriculture produce to the point of saturation, the situation at ground level has been different,” he said.
As against the normal rabi sowing area of 31.58 lakh acres, the farmers grew crops in 53.68 lakh acres, showing a growth of 70 per cent in the area.
While paddy was grown in 39.24 lakh acres (as against normal area of 16.89 lakh acres), maize was grown in 6.21 lakh acres and bengal gram 3.28 lakh acres, leading to a substantial increase in the agricultural produce.
The AICC spokesperson also said that there is a shortage of gunny bags, making it difficult for farmers to sell the produce.
He said the situation with regard to maize procurement, too, needs to be improved.
The State produced about 18.60 lakh tonnes of maize. “But the government could procure only 1.30 lakh tonnes only,” he said.
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Seek approval for package rates to treat the poor
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...