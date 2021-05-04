‘Sterlite plant in TN ready to begin oxygen production’

Vedanta, on Tuesday, announced that the copper oxygen unit at Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, is ready and can commence production activities once power is restored.

In a press statement, Vedanta said: “The oxygen plant has undergone necessary pre-operation checks and is now in a state of readiness. We aim to commence production activities as soon as power is restored to the plant,” it added.

Amid ongoing crisis for medical oxygen due to surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Supreme Court last week allowed oxygen production units at the Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi to commence production following a submission made by Vedanta.

The copper plant has been shut for nearly three years following public protests and police firing that killed 13 protesters in May 2018.

Considering the current oxygen emergency, the apex court allowed Vedanta to operate its oxygen production units at the Sterlite plant, but directed the Tamil Nadu government to form a committee to oversee the function of the oxygen plants.

In its submission to the Supreme court, Vedanta said its Sterlite plant can produce 1,000 tonnes of oxygen.