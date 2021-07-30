Sterlite winding up O2 plant

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Sterlite will wind up its oxygen plant in Tamil Nadu from Friday following the expiry of three months’ time given by the Supreme Court to operate the plant ending on Saturday.
“The oxygen plant will commence winding off operations to allow enough time for the defrosting process before the date indicated by the Supreme Court. Our application for extension of the facility for a period of six months, is listed to be heard by the Supreme Court on August 6,” said a company press release.
To date, Sterlite has supplied 2,132 tonnes and 7,833 nm3 of high purity, medical-grade oxygen to 32 districts in Tamil Nadu. The company has a stock 134 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen within its plant premises, the release said.
“We have also requested the State government to allow us 2 MW of power supply, which will be used to keep the oxygen plant in standby condition and will also be essential in dispatching the stock of oxygen remaining at our plant. In view of the continuing uncertain situation, we stand prepared to resume oxygen production as and when directed by the Court,” the release said.
The Supreme Court on April 27 allowed the company to produce oxygen to meet the requirements during the second Covid wave, saying “it is a national need”.
The oxygen plant commenced production from May 12 to help the State tide over the severe oxygen shortage prevailing then due to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases.
