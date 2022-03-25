Strike should not disrupt trade and industry: Ficci  

FICCI Kerala State Council has written a letter to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding action to ensure that proposed national strike called by the trade unions on March 28 and 29 won’t paralyse business and industrial activities in the State.

FICCI Kerala State Council Chairman Deepak L Aswani and Co-Chair M.I Sahadullah pointed out that as many schemes are announced to attract investors and more reforms are being implemented in the State, it is imperative that the trade and commerce sectors function smoothly during the strike.

The nationwide strike is declared at a time when all major sectors in Kerala have been severely affected by Covid and is on the path of economic recovery. Any further loss of business opportunities cannot be afforded, especially when the general strike is announced close on the heels of financial year end, with the industry making all efforts to fulfil the year end commitments.

FICCI said that while the trade unions have every right to protest in peaceful manner, business community and trade industry also have equal right to open and function to carry out their day-to-day operations.