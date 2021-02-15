Striking PSC rank holders in Kerala earn no respite

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Kerala Cabinet which met on Monday morning decided not to take a decision on demands of rank holders in the priority list drawn up by the State Public Service Commission (PSC) for government jobs and engaged in protests against alleged ‘backdoor appointments’ to ‘cronies’ of the ruling dispensation.
The alternating LDF and UDF governments have variously been accused of regularisation of temporary workers during their rule to keep a formidable vote bank in the government cadre in good humour. With Assembly elections nearing, the state has witnessed hundreds of such regularisations in various departments and corporations with most beneficiaries allegedly having links with the ruling CPI(M).
The numbers involved here are too big for the ruling dispensation of the day to ignore. The government has 5.28 lakh employees on the rolls with an estimated 20,000 retiring every year. The concerned department is bound to fill any vacancy being from the rank list prepared by the PSC.
In case there is no valid rank list to draw from, it can recruit temporary hands from the employment exchanges in all districts where 34 lakh youths have registered for jobs. The PSC too is notified about the vacancy which, on its part, is expected to set off the recruitment process to fill the post.
But these requirements are mostly observed in their breach with the very department concerned failing to report the vacancy to the PSC. This clears the ground for wheeler dealers in the corridors of power to ‘fix’ the vacancies with nominees of ruling political parties on a temporary basis.
Meanwhile, the Last Grade Servant rank holders have decided to hold a fasting protest from February 22 onwards if the government continues to refuse to accede to their demands. They allege that the government is trying to push even more regularisations before elections to the Assembly are notified.
Among the demands placed by the protesters, the government is reported to have agreed on three things — reporting unfulfilled vacancies for last grade servant posts in various departments, conducting appointments to promotion posts, and filling compassionate appointment slots sans claimants so far.
But they refuse to call off protests since their primary demand of jobs had not been met after the government failed to create posts where temporary staff is being regularised. Some of the protesters have already brought their family to the protest area in front of the Government Secretariat.
Meanwhile, the controversy over backdoor appointments seems to have been timed well to incite a youth backlash against the ruling Left Democratic Front government. The Opposition Congress and BJP have already jumped into the scene to win over the disgruntled protesters to their side as polls draw near.
Agitation by PSC rank holders has taken worrying turns at times with some of the youth threatening to take their own lives at the protest site. A few had climbed a tall building nearby and threatened to jump down. In another incident, the police narrowly foiled an attempt by a protester to set himself on fire.
Meanwhile Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said the agitation was politically motivated. No government could hope to appoint every person in the PSC rank list. Industries Minister EP Jayarajan said it was the sense of compassion that had prompted the government to regularise contract employees.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Director Renuka Shahane’s film ‘Tribhanga’ zooms in on the relationship between mothers and daughters
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...