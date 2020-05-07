Styrene gas leaks from LG Polymers in Vizag

A major poisonous gas leak from LG Polymers's plant in Visakhapatman this morning resulted in serious illness of over 100.

According to district administration, Styrene chemical leaked from LG Polymers around 3 am this morning from the plant in R R Venkatapuram.

Due to the impact of the neuro-toxic gas, hundreds have been rushed to hospital.

Around 20 villages present around the factory. Many feared trapped inside their homes

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is personally supervising the rescue and relief operations