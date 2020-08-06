Sub-K Impact Solutions to launch new platform

Fintech Sub-K Impact Solutions, an associate company of BASIX Social Enterprise Group, will unveil its new fintech platform, SARTHI (Seamless Advanced Resourceful Tech-driven Hybrid Interface), for the underserved population of the country.

Aimed at making financial services and products more accessible and affordable, the platform enables customers to unlock credit, insurance, investment, and other financial products and services through a call or a nearby agent.

“We strongly believe that this tech-touch model will go a long way in building financial inclusiveness and sustainability across unbanked as well as under-banked locations of the country,'' Sasidhar N Thumuluri, MD & CEO, Sub-K Impact Solutions, said in a release.

The Hyderabad-based Sub-K facilitates affordable financial services, including loans, savings, and payments to more than three million under-banked households and micro-enterprises across India on behalf of multiple banks as a business correspondent. So far, the company has processed over ₹3,500 crore of credit, mobilised around ₹2,000 crore of savings and facilitated around ₹20,000 crore of transactions on behalf of 11 public and private banks.

Sub-K will be completing a decade in the service of financial inclusion on August 10.