India is coordinating with the US, the UK, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in Sudan caught in the heavy fighting between two factions of the ruling military regime that has rocked the capital city of Khartoum, sources have said.

“The Quartet countries of the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, and UAE have a key role and we are engaging them accordingly,” a source told businessline.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has already spoken to counterparts in Saudi Arabia and the UAE and both have assured their practical support on the ground.

“Our Ambassador in Washington DC and High Commissioner in London are in touch with their respective host governments. We are also working with the UN, which has a substantial presence in Sudan,” the source added.

Intense violence

Deadly violence broke out in Khartoum five days ago, on Saturday, as the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) clashed in a bitter fight for power. About 200 people, including an Indian national, have been killed in the violence so far.

“Situation on the street is very tense and movement is very risky at this stage. Our priority is the safety of movement and well-being of individuals wherever they are located,” the source said.

The MEA has set up a dedicated control room in New Delhi which is in continuous touch with the Indian Embassy in Khartoum and is getting regular reports of the status of the Indian community. “The Embassy in turn is in touch with the community and individuals through multiple methods including Whatsapp groups,” the source added.