Sudha Murthy, ITC’s Sivakumar bag Gramodaya awards

Sudha Murty, Chairperson of Infosys Foundation and Sivakumar Surampudi, Group Head of Agri and IT Businesses of ITC Ltd, are among the winners of the Gramodaya Bandhu Mitra Puraskaras.

Instituted by Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (GCOT), a not-for-profit organisation founded by the alumni of Osmania University, the awards recognises “Yeoman service rendered by individuals and institutions to provide succour and uplift the vast majority of our population dependent on agriculture and allied activities for livelihood”. The awards were constituted to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The other winners include Padma Bhushan Vijay Bhatkar, Padmasri SP Verma, Vilas Shinde (Director, Sahyadri Farms), Koosam Rajamouli, Former Sarpanch of Gangadevipalli in Telangana, Brig Pogula Ganesham, Founder of Palle Srujana, and Govinda Rajulu Chintala, Chairman of the Nabard.

The awardees will be felicitated at a function once normalcy is restored. “In the meantime the citations are being sent to the winners,” the GCOT has said in a statement.