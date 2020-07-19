Sunday lockdown: All activities come to a halt in Tamil Nadu

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Tamil Nadu came under an intense lockdown, the third successive Sunday of full curbs without any relaxations to help fight Covid-19 and roads everywhere wore a deserted look as people stayed indoors.
Barring milk supply and health care services, all other activities came to a halt and markets were closed down. Shops, including those selling essential commodities, were shut. But for cargo trucks, other vehicles went off the roads.
For sanitary workers however, it was business as usual, as they continued their clean up work, and personnel of civic bodies conducted door-to-door surveys to detect people with flu like symptoms and fever camps were also held. State-run low cost Amma canteens also functioned.
Check posts were set up at key intersections in towns and cities, including 193 in Chennai, and at district borders as part of measures to effectively implement the complete shutdown.
“No vehicle will be allowed to ply on the roads except those for milk distribution, medical emergencies and funerals,” Chennai police said in a statement adding any other vehicle found plying without any of these valid reasons would be detained. For any queries, the traffic control room may be contacted at 044-23452330 and 23452362, the release said.
Following violations like opening of meat shops in quite a few areas like Virudhunagar district’s Aruppukottai, authorities swung into action and closed down the outlets.
Greater Chennai Corporation said from May 8 till July 18, as many as 19,151 fever camps were held, in which 11,81,205 people participated, leading to detection of 62,470 people with flu-like symptoms.
Local bodies utilise the curbs to reach out to even more people to detect a higher number of flu-like cases.
Tamil Nadu police said till date Rs 18.39 crore fine has been levied against violators of curbs and as many as 6.41 lakh vehicles seized across the state.
The State is set to witness one more ‘Sunday lockdown’ on July 26 and authorities expect such measures to augment ongoing initiatives to help slow down the spread of Covid-19 and early identification of people with flu like symptoms and treatment for those who test positive.
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Fintech start-up Cashfree provides a platform that digitises bulk payments for merchants
Along with new smartphones X50 and X50 Pro, Vivo launched a set of true wireless earbuds, the Vivo TWS Neo.
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
BSE almond futures, launched recently, will help importers hedge against price volatility
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...