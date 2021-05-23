Super Spreader Sunday may lead to spike in Covid cases in TN

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Chennai has been reporting a decline in daily Covid cases in the last few days. However, the worry now is that ‘Super Spreader Sunday’ could possibly lead to a spike in the number of infections in the coming days as people thronged shopping places as a full lockdown will be in place across the State from Monday.
Throughout the day, people were busy buying not only essential items such as fruits, vegetables and provisions, but also sarees and jewellery as shopping places such as T Nagar and Kothawalchawady saw thousands of people on a buying spree.
“The decision to allow clothes and jewellery stores to open today is particularly ill thought out. T Nagar is packed, and these stores are often more dangerous places for Covid spread than veggie shops that are often outdoor. Also, people spend more time in these stores,” said Sumanth Raman, a medical doctor and political analyst, in a tweet.
Meanwhile, the daily number of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Sunday declined marginally to 35,483 as against 35,873 cases on Saturday. After 25,196 Covid-19 patients recovered, the number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 2,94,143. There were 422 deaths registered and 1,76,824 samples tested.
Chennai reported 5,169 cases followed by Coimbatore with 3,944 cases; Chengalpattu (1,982); Thiruppur (1,446); Trichy (1,407); and Erode (1,352), according to the State health department data.
