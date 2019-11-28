Support IT ecosystem development in Mangaluru-Udupi-Manipal region: KCCI

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has urged the Karnataka government to establish an IT (information technology) park in Mangaluru to help develop an IT ecosystem in Mangaluru-Udupi-Manipal region.

In a letter to the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for IT and BT, KCCI said that a mix of large, medium and small IT and IT-enabled services (ITES)companies within an IT park will provide the necessary thrust in creating an IT ecosystem to flourish in Mangaluru.

Isaac Vas, President of KCCI, said that there are more than 150 IT companies operating in the region.

However, not many commercial spaces are available at reasonable cost for these companies in and around Mangaluru. These companies either have to migrate to Bengaluru to grow or they need to be housed in suitable working spaces that will enable them to go into fast-track growth mode.

He said that there is a need to build an IT park with affordable rentals where many of these companies can operate, expand and have enough space for their growth in the city. This IT park would also help larger IT and ITES to set up their units in Mangaluru.

He said this effort will ensure that the talent pool from the region will be retained and employed in the region. Moreover the pressure on Bengaluru will be significantly reduced.

He said the proposed IT park can be a shared working space for multiple IT and ITES companies at one place.

Stating that KEONICS has already identified a 3.25-acre land for IT park in Mangaluru, he said KCCI would like to work with the Government to take this infrastructure initiative forward.

KCCI suggested that the IT park be built in two phases of around 1 lakh sq ft each with suitable infrastructure to support varied kind, size and type of companies.

Larger IT companies can be convinced to move part of their BPO operations from tier-1 cities to Mangaluru. Such a move could help reduce the cost for those companies that will also have the advantage of retention of their human resources for a longer period.

“This mix of large, medium and small IT and ITES companies within an IT park will provide the necessary thrust in creating the IT ecosystem to flourish in Mangaluru,” he said.

Stating that Mangaluru-Udupi-Manipal region has a huge pool of talent, he said only a few job opportunities are there in this region.

Mangaluru-Udupi-Manipal region has more than 20 engineering colleges and 100-plus non-engineering colleges with thousands of students graduating every year. These are highly committed resources with high productivity, less commuting time, etc.

He said KCCI has worked with the Government to promote a Centre for Entrepreneurship Opportunities and Learning (CEOL) in Mangaluru under the guidance and support of the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The incubation centre of CEOL is now functioning close to capacity, he added.