Support IT ecosystem development in Mangaluru-Udupi-Manipal region: KCCI

Stay calm and don’t use your phone
Google is trying to boost digital well-being with a set of experimental apps
The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has urged the Karnataka government to establish an IT (information technology) park in Mangaluru to help develop an IT ecosystem in Mangaluru-Udupi-Manipal region.
In a letter to the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for IT and BT, KCCI said that a mix of large, medium and small IT and IT-enabled services (ITES)companies within an IT park will provide the necessary thrust in creating an IT ecosystem to flourish in Mangaluru.
Isaac Vas, President of KCCI, said that there are more than 150 IT companies operating in the region.
However, not many commercial spaces are available at reasonable cost for these companies in and around Mangaluru. These companies either have to migrate to Bengaluru to grow or they need to be housed in suitable working spaces that will enable them to go into fast-track growth mode.
He said that there is a need to build an IT park with affordable rentals where many of these companies can operate, expand and have enough space for their growth in the city. This IT park would also help larger IT and ITES to set up their units in Mangaluru.
He said this effort will ensure that the talent pool from the region will be retained and employed in the region. Moreover the pressure on Bengaluru will be significantly reduced.
He said the proposed IT park can be a shared working space for multiple IT and ITES companies at one place.
Stating that KEONICS has already identified a 3.25-acre land for IT park in Mangaluru, he said KCCI would like to work with the Government to take this infrastructure initiative forward.
KCCI suggested that the IT park be built in two phases of around 1 lakh sq ft each with suitable infrastructure to support varied kind, size and type of companies.
Larger IT companies can be convinced to move part of their BPO operations from tier-1 cities to Mangaluru. Such a move could help reduce the cost for those companies that will also have the advantage of retention of their human resources for a longer period.
“This mix of large, medium and small IT and ITES companies within an IT park will provide the necessary thrust in creating the IT ecosystem to flourish in Mangaluru,” he said.
Stating that Mangaluru-Udupi-Manipal region has a huge pool of talent, he said only a few job opportunities are there in this region.
Mangaluru-Udupi-Manipal region has more than 20 engineering colleges and 100-plus non-engineering colleges with thousands of students graduating every year. These are highly committed resources with high productivity, less commuting time, etc.
He said KCCI has worked with the Government to promote a Centre for Entrepreneurship Opportunities and Learning (CEOL) in Mangaluru under the guidance and support of the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The incubation centre of CEOL is now functioning close to capacity, he added.
Google is trying to boost digital well-being with a set of experimental apps
1More is slowly and steadily making its mark in India. It just never fails to impress. From great design, to ...
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Focus on small details and roomy aisle aside, getting to talk to the captain in the cockpit made it a novel ...
With significant haircuts on the cards, reaching a consensus among various set of lenders of DHFL will be a ...
Systematic investment in debt is similar to recurring bank deposit, but more tax-efficient
Moneywise, it’s better to rent a house and invest in SIPs than to buy one and pay hefty EMIs
The rupee extended its rally on Wednesday and breached a key resistance at 71.4 against the dollar. It closed ...
To read the work of Jacques Cousteau today is to be dumbstruck at the terrible extent of damage inflicted on ...
In Naples, the birthplace of the pizza, fancy toppings and experiments with the dough don’t do the trick
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...