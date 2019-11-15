National

Supreme Court dismisses ED plea challenging bail to DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar will be in-charge of major and medium irrigation, Kannada and culture, Information and Public Relations Department.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

A bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat rejected the request of the Solicitor General, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to issue a notice to the other side on the appeal.

The Delhi High Court had on October 23 granted bail to Shivakumar.

Published on November 15, 2019
corruption & bribery
Supreme Court of India
