Supreme Court restrains Centre from filling up 1.3 lakh vacant posts

The Supreme Court on Wednesday restrained the Centre from filling up 1.3 lakh vacant posts through ad hoc promotions despite the government pleading that “governance has become virtually impossible,” according to media reports.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde told Attorney General KK Venugopal: “We will not pass any order on this IA (interlocutory application) right now. We will fix these matters for final hearing after four weeks and then we will see.”

Venugopal noted that the total number of vacancies as on January 31, 2020, had crossed 1.3 lakh, and over over 1.3 lakh promotions had been held up in 23 departments of the Central government.

“Please allow ad hoc promotions to be made. It is impossible to carry out governance like this,” he pleaded.

Venugopal assured the court that the promotions would be given to candidates belonging to both categories (General and SC/STs) based purely on seniority. But the court turned down the plea.