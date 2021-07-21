Supreme Court strictures: Kerala orders complete weekend lockdown

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Smarting under severe strictures by the Supreme Court, Kerala has officially brought back the strict weekend lockdown regime into effect from Saturday and Sunday (July 24 and 25) with the State government ruling out the grant of additional relaxations anywhere under any circumstances.
The Health and Family Welfare Department has been directed to conduct a mass testing campaign on Friday with a target of three lakh tests with a particular focus on districts where the seven-day average test positivity rate (TPR) is above 10 per cent.
The number of daily tests shall also be enhanced urgently to the peak testing capacity for the effective containment of the pandemic, a government order signed by the State Chief Secretary said.
District Collectors are directed to identify and demarcate micro-containment zones in all districts, regardless of the categorisation of the local self-government jurisdictions, and enforce special intensified stringent restrictions to bring down the new cases at the earliest, a government order said.
The order also recalled that the Supreme Court had directed the state to heed Article 21, read Article 144 of the Constitution, and follow the law laid down in its orders in the Uttar Pradesh case.
It complied with the apex court’s orders that the current situation of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state has been reviewed. Later, in his capacity as Chairman of the State Executive Committee of State Disaster Management Authority, the Chief Secretary issued the government order.
The present categorisation of the local self-government institution regions based on seven-day average Test positivity rate into A, B, C, D in the order of increasing prevalence will continue. Exemptions and restrictions already applicable to the respective category areas will continue.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...