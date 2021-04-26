Surge areas need strict containment: HomeMin

The Home Ministry today asked States to impose strict containment measures in the Covid surge areas. Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla asked States to consider strict Covid management and control measures to bring the situation under control.

“A sharp increase in Covid-19 cases has been observed along with high positivity rate. Considering this unprecedented surge, there is an urgent need for States/UTs to consider strict Covid management and control measures in the surge areas to bring the situation under control,” the letter said.

At a press briefing of the Health Ministry here, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said the health-care infrastructure has been overwhelmed by the massive surge in infections, but an important reason could also be the “unnecessary panic” among some Covid positive patients with normal saturation and no symptoms rushing to hospitals.”

‘Avoid unnecessary panic’

He, therefore, urged people to avoid unnecessary panic and use hospital facilities judiciously so that genuine patients get treatment.

“Unnecessary panic is doing more harm than good. Covid positive patients with normal saturation and no symptoms also get panicky about getting oxygen and admission in hospital and get themselves admitted which leads to rush in hospitals. Due to all this, genuine patients suffer because they don’t get the proper treatment amid all of this,” Guleria said.

Fear and anxiety among people lead to hoarding and misuse of essential drugs and oxygen, he said. He warned against unnecessary use of oxygen. “Saturation at 94 and above means oxygen is at optimum level in the body and is reaching all the organs. Judicious use of oxygen is required and people with saturation level below 94 need oxygen. Hospitals also need to ensure that there is no leakage of oxygen,” Guleria said.

On Remdesivir usage, Guleria said the benefits of this drug are limited and there is no mortality benefit because of it. Oxygen, anticoagulants and steroids in moderation are more beneficial in Covid 19.

Mask at home, too

At the same conference, Health Ministry officials said masks and sanitisers help in reducing the risk, quoting research that shows if no physical distancing measures are followed, one person can infect 406 people in 30 days. VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog, urged people to not go outside unless necessary and even advised them to wear mask inside the house. He went on to say that it’s time not to invite people inside house.

With the liberalised vaccination programme set to start from May 1 for those above 18 years, the government clarified that is completely safe for women to get anti-Covid jabs during menstruation.

Transportation, the challenge

On oxygen, the Health Ministry said the country is ordering tankers from abroad on a purchase or hire basis. The Additional Home Secretary said India has enough stock of medical oxygen, but the challenge is to transport it to hospitals.

He added that the government is using real-time tracking to monitor the movement of oxygen tankers.