Surprising that the CWC still wants Rahul and Sonia Gandhi to lead the Congress, says Shivraj Singh Chauhan

PTI Bhubaneswar | Updated on August 11, 2019 Published on August 11, 2019

Political parties governed by dynasty, family and caste politics were rejected by the people, says the BJP leader

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan, on Sunday, said that dynasty politics was rejected in the last general elections, but the Congress did not learn from it and still wants Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to lead the party.

Chauhan said the BJP has set an example as its leaders grow in the party naturally, while the Congress is unable to move beyond a family.

“The Congress is not willing to learn. It is surprising that the CWC still wants Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to lead the party,” the BJP Vice President said told reporters here.

In a resolution, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday appointed Sonia Gandhi the interim party chief till the AICC elects a regular president.

Chauhan, a former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, said that political parties governed by dynasty, family and caste politics were defeated everywhere including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the general elections. “People have also rejected the politics of appeasement in West Bengal,” he said adding that people chose nationalism and development.

“The Congress should choose a leader through a democratic process and if it fails to do so, no one can save the party,” Chauhan claimed.

