Sushil Chandra is the new CEC

Our Bureau. New Delhi | Updated on April 12, 2021

Senior most Election Commissioner, Sushil Chandra, will be the next Chief Election Commissioner.

President Ramnath Kovind appointed him on Sunil Arora’s demitting office on Monday. Chandra will assume the charge of office of the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from April 13, according to a release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

