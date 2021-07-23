Suspected bird flu reported from poultry farm in Kozhikode

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Reports of suspected avian influenza or bird flu from a poultry farm in Kozhikode has put the district administration on high alert.
According to reports reaching here, 300 birds in a private poultry farm in Koorachundu panchayat in the district were found dead and test results of samples sent to the Regional Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram were positive for bird flu.
However, the outbreak will be declared officially only after confirmation from the National High Security Lab at Bhopal.
The emerging situation assumes significance at a time when bird flu has been reported from other states in the recent period. The Kozhikode District Collector has convened an emergency meeting and directed surveillance in a 10 km area around the farm. Other farms in nearby areas have been ordered to shut down temporarily.
Former Director of Entrepreneurship, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, T.P. Sethumadhavan, fears that the confirmation of bird flu is likely to affect the poultry market, resulting in the reduction in consumer demand. As a sequel to Bakrid, the price of broiler chicken has risen to Rs 250 per kg in Kerala, which consumes nearly 10 million kg of chicken per week.
Compared to other livestock ventures, he said the state had achieved substantial growth in broiler production during the last decade. It could even produce enough chicken to meet nearly 80 per cent of the domestic demand. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the sector.
