Suspension of MPs: Opposition decides to boycott; Government, Chair stick to stand

A united Opposition decided to boycott the proceedings of Rajya Sabha until the House revoked the suspension of eight MPs. The suspended MPs continued their sit-in. Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh’s efforts to placate them by paying a visit did not fetch any results.
Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and the Government meanwhile reiterated the stand on the suspension and the passage of the Bills. Naidu said in the past a number of Bills have got passed in the din. He said rules do not allow division on a motion to suspend MPs for their conduct in the House. He rejected the Opposition’s charge that the Chair denied the right of seeking division. Quoting the proceedings of Sunday, he said Singh told the protesting MPs to go back to their seats 13 times so that voting can be held.
Also read:Harivansh says anguished at the conduct of Opposition members, to observe fast
Leader of the House Thawar Chand Gehlot and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi also maintained that the suspension of MPs should not be revoked as they are unrepentant of what they did on Sunday. Naidu also said that MPs still defended their actions.
Earlier, talking on the issue, Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the incidents were unprecedented. He urged the Chair to revoke the suspension. He said demanding division is a right of the member and the Chair should not have denied it.
Citing The Hindu editorial, TRS leader Keshava Rao said the House should take a lenient view and the suspension could be revoked. He condemned both the Opposition members and the decision to deny division.
DMK, SP and NCP leaders also supported Azad and boycotted the proceedings.
