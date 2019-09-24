Sustainability 111: How one and all can contribute to greening

Wondering how to contribute to sustainability? You can try 111, a mantra floated by N Sathiaseelan, Chief Engineer, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (Tangedco) and Managing Director of Maha Tamil Collieries Ltd. “Save 1 litre of water; 1 unit of electricity and walk 1 km to work. By doing so every person can make this world a lot greener and help save crores of rupees for the exchequer,” he explained.

Making this passionate plea at the 3rd edition of CII Port Conclave 2019 — Port Led Industrialisation — Sathiaseelan said by adopting the 111 model the saving in Tamil Nadu alone could be ₹7,80,000 crore, he claimed. While thousands of workers are working 24/7 to ensure there is uninterrupted power supply, individuals can also help in power saving and in sustainability, he added to thunderous applause from the audience. Commenting on the power situation in Tamil Nadu, Sathiaseelan said that the total installed capacity was 18,299 MW — conventional and non-conventional energy. While coal-based thermal power stations are the backbone of the State’s power supply, the cost of coal comprises 70-75 per cent of the total cost of generation. A reduction in coal cost and austerity measures in coal procurement, inventory and logistics is vital.

The annual requirement of coal is about 26 million tonnes (mt) at 100 per cent plant load factor (PLF) and about 21 mt at 80 per PLF. In the next few years, an additional capacity of 13,000 MW will be created for which nearly 49 mt of coal will be required, he said.

Tangedco receives coal West Bengal (Raniganj - Eastern Coal Fields Ltd); Jharkhand (Ranchi - Central Coal Fields Ltd) and Odisha (Talcher and IB Valley - Mahanidhi Coal Fields) totalling 20.44 mt every year. The shortfall in coal requirement is met with imported coal mostly from Indonesia, he said.

Sathiaseelan said coal is transported from load port to discharge port first by rail and then travels by ship to discharge ports (Kamarajar, Ennore and VOC) in Tamil Nadu) and to Mettur by rail (444 km). Tangedco is one of the major users of east coast ports, and port improvement would help to reduce its cost. Tangedco is incurring about ₹23 per tonne (load port to discharge port).

He urged the port authorities to remove anchorage charges, additional berth hire charges, penalty for performance norms and waive shifting charges. This will help in reduction in the overall cost, and in turn power generation cost.