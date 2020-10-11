SVAMITVA scheme to be milestone in direction of ‘gramin swaraj’: Amit Shah

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ‘SVAMITVA’ (ownership) scheme and said it will prove to be a milestone in the direction of ‘gramin swaraj’.
The prime minister on Sunday launched the physical distribution of the property cards under the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme.
In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said the prime minister is working day and night to make rural India developed and prosperous.
“The launch of ‘Svamitva Yojana’ by the prime minister today will prove to be a milestone in the direction of ‘gramin swaraj’ This scheme is a true tribute to Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary,” he said.
Expressing gratitude to the prime minister and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, the home minister said this visionary and historic ‘self-ownership scheme’ will make villagers in India self-reliant.
This scheme will give land property owners of rural India the right to ‘record of rights’, he said.
“The true goal of Modiji’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is to empower the poor and the villagers. This scheme is an innovative attempt to give the people of rural areas their rights and respect.
“Now, they will get easy loans from banks and they too will be able to fulfil their dreams,” he said.
SVAMITVA is a central sector scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, which was launched by the prime minister on National Panchayati Raj Day, April 14 this year.
The scheme aims to provide the ‘record of rights’ to village household owners in rural areas and issue property cards.
The scheme is being implemented across the country in a phased manner over a period of four years (2020-2024) and would eventually cover around 6.62 lakh villages of the country.
About 1 lakh villages in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka, and a few border villages of Punjab and Rajasthan, along with establishment of continuous operating system (CORS) stations’ network across Punjab and Rajasthan, are being covered in the pilot phase (2020-21).
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 cross crucial barriers, strengthening the positive momentum
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
The unlocking of the economy and other drivers should aid faster volume growth
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...