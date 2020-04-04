Switch off only lights, not fans and other appliances during PM’s 9 minute solidarity appeal: Power Ministry

The Ministry of Power has put to rest concerns about the electricity grid collapsing due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 9 minute call for switching off lights to show solidarity in the fight against COVID-19. The Ministry said that the grid is robust and that instructions have been issued to state load dispatch centres to handle the fluctuations.

This statement came after concerns were raised about the robustness of the electricity grid to withstand a sudden drop of around 12 GW to 15 GW of power demand at 9 PM on Sunday, April 5.

In a letter to State governments, the Ministry of Power said, "The appeal of honourable Prime Minister is to voluntarily switch off only the lights at 9:00 PM on April 5, 2020. There is no call to switch off either streetlights or appliances like TVs, Refridgerators and ACs in homes. Adequate arrangements and protocols are in place to handle the variation in demand. People shoule be assured not to worry and continue running all the appliances as usual."

The letter also said that the National Load Dispatch Centre has worked out the procedures for grid balancing during the period which they will be communicating to the Regional and State Load Dispatch Centres separately.

In an advisory to Load Dispatch Centres, the Power System Operation Cooperation Limited (POSOCO) said that there would be a sudden load reduction of around 12 GW - 13GW and recover within 2-4 mins. This sharp reduction in load and recovery will need to be handled through tapping into hydropower and gas based power generation resources. These sources will balance the grid by quickly ramping up and then thermal power can resume its position in the energy mix.

"Some apprehensions have been expressed that this may cause instability in the grid and fluctuation in voltage which may harm the electrical appliances. These apprehensions are misplaced," an official statement said.

"The lights in Hospitals and all other essential services like Public Utilities, Municipal Services, Offices, Police Stations, Manufacturing Facilities, etc will remain on. The call given by the Prime Minister is to just switch off lights in residences," the statement added.

PM Modi's call to switch off light on Sunday, April 5 for 9 minutes at 9:00 PM had raised multiple concerns about the ability of the sector to withstand this variation.

State load dispatch centres had drawn up contingency plans to handle this variation based on the capabilities of their transmission networks.

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said that due to the 21 day COVID-19 lockdown the power demand in the state has already reduced from 23,000 MW to 13,000 MW.

He said that thermal power generation units have already been backed down and it is not possible to further reduce their output. Raut requested residents to show solidarity by lighting candles and diyas but not switching off their lights at 9 PM.

According to orders issued by the Uttar Pradesh State Load Dispatch Centre (UPSLDC), the State is expecting a sharp load reduction of 3,000 MW during the period.

The UPSLDC has directed that load shedding is a staggered manner may be done from 8-9 pm on April 5 in UP Power Control Area. This is being done to stop crashing of load and to operate the grid safely.

Power generation companies supplying to the state have directed to operate below technical minimum to ensure no over supply. Even the ‘must run’ category hydropower stations are to reduce their generation as per requirement.

Other state load dispatch centres in the country with more robust grids have given orders to have adequate manpower at stations to manage the grid imbalances.