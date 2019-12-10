Switzerland to be country partner at BioAsia2020

CreditAccess Grameen buys Madura Microfin for ₹876 cr
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
Switzerland will be the country partner at the 17th edition of BioAsia2020, to be held here from February 17-19, 2020. "Switzerland recognizes India as a strategic partner in health tech. Hyderabad, a life sciences and healthtech hub, has been an attractive ecosystem for us to engage with," Silvana Renggli-Frey, Deputy Consul-General - Consulate General of Switzerland, told newspersons here on Tuesday.
“As a country partner at BioAsia, we're bringing a holistic representation of the Swiss healthtech ecosystem, spanning corporates to start-ups and academia to investors.
"We're eager to collaborate with the key players in India and pursue new solutions today, for tomorrow,” she said.
More than a third of Swiss exports come from the pharmaceutical industry, making it a significant contributor to the overall economy of Switzerland.
Switzerland has placed itself as one of the most important stock exchanges for lifescience companies in Europe. Also, there is growing interest from innovation centres, start-ups and universities to engage with India.
Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce and Information Technology, Telangana, said: "Both Telangana and Switzerland have inherent strengths in life sciences, and bringing them together will drive significant developments in the life sciences industry globally."
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
Ashwini Phadnis offers a peek into a fascinating exercise — airlines assigning a unique identity to each of ...
They enable systematic investment similar to gold- accumulation plans and are relatively risk-free
Though the MCX Crude contract closed above ₹4,200, the breakout was not decisive
It’s just what your doctor prescribed — stay fit, reduce premium on your health policy
Onion is the Indian voter’s most lethal weapon on the ruling party. We saw this in the ‘onion election’ of ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...