Switzerland to be country partner at BioAsia2020

Switzerland will be the country partner at the 17th edition of BioAsia2020, to be held here from February 17-19, 2020. "Switzerland recognizes India as a strategic partner in health tech. Hyderabad, a life sciences and healthtech hub, has been an attractive ecosystem for us to engage with," Silvana Renggli-Frey, Deputy Consul-General - Consulate General of Switzerland, told newspersons here on Tuesday.

“As a country partner at BioAsia, we're bringing a holistic representation of the Swiss healthtech ecosystem, spanning corporates to start-ups and academia to investors.

"We're eager to collaborate with the key players in India and pursue new solutions today, for tomorrow,” she said.

More than a third of Swiss exports come from the pharmaceutical industry, making it a significant contributor to the overall economy of Switzerland.

Switzerland has placed itself as one of the most important stock exchanges for lifescience companies in Europe. Also, there is growing interest from innovation centres, start-ups and universities to engage with India.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce and Information Technology, Telangana, said: "Both Telangana and Switzerland have inherent strengths in life sciences, and bringing them together will drive significant developments in the life sciences industry globally."