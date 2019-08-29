Symbiosis’ Utthaan 2019 to fund NGOs around Bengaluru

New Snapchat additions
Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Bengaluru to host Utthaan 2019 on August 31 with a theme - “Be Anything You Want”. This years festival to fund NGOs around Bengaluru and also aims to teach children that if they set their sights on their dreams, they can achieve any feat!
Utthaan is an event that celebrates the unassuming innocence of childhood and the unconditional happiness that lies in the immaterial things that surround us. A small effort, can make a huge difference in the lives of these children. To splash the lives of these charming kids with the bright hues of joy, The Social Responsibility Committee of SIBM Bengaluru organises this flagship event every year.
The purpose of this initiative is to shower love and heap happiness on the underprivileged children, coming from various NGOs in and around Bengaluru.
In order to spread bright smiles and carefree laughter to the children of underprivileged background, the campus is transformed into a wonderland customised to fit the desires of the children. “With colourful baubles and balloons adorning the grounds, SIBM Bengaluru will prepare to whisk the children away to the shiny stars and the warm skies, to a land where dreams are just a hand’s reach away. It is indeed right that, “Children may forget what you said, but they will not forget how you made them feel,” said a festival organiser.
