T-Hub announces closure of second edition of Lab32 2nd edition of T-Hub’s Lab32 completed

Start-up incubator T-Hub has announced the closure of the second edition of Lab32, with about 40 start-ups completing the six-month incubation programme.

“Lab32 has, so far, enabled start-ups to raise nearly ₹600 crore. We continue to bring the right opportunities and provide an innovation-driven environment for all our start-ups,” Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said. The third batch of Lab32 will commence in January 2020.

To mark the completion of the second edition, T-Hub launched the Alumni Programme to “encourage a culture of innovation and a long-term association with startups from all its past programmes innovation, incubation, acceleration and market access.

About 40 dedicated mentors worked with the startups in the second edition, who helped them in improving their go-to-market strategies.

After joining the incubation programme, Param.ai has acquired new clients and signed a multi-year contract with enterprise companies like Indigo airlines, Emerson and Practo.

StaTwig has signed an agreement with UC Berkeley Smart Village Movement (SVM) and the Arunachal Pradesh government to track vaccine inventory, vaccine quality and immunisation coverage in the State.