T-Hub invites applications for Lab32 accelerator

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
T-Hub, a start-up ecosystem enabler, has called for applications for the fifth batch of its pre-acceleration programme. The new edition of Lab32 accelerator, which will commence on March 15, will have 30-35 start-ups.
The third and fourth batches (with 41 and 13 start-ups, respectively) have raised ₹100 crore in the last 12 months.
The outgoing start-ups have pitched their products and services to corporates and investors such as Factset, Mitsubishi, SucSeed Indovation Fund, Hyderabad Angels, StartupXseed Ventures and Chennai Angels.
“For the fresh cohort, we are looking at start-ups representing sectors like health-tech, fintech, smart mobility, sustainability and edtech. We will select 30-35 start-ups,” Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said.
The last date for submitting applications is March 6.
“The programme will continue with its hybrid model (physical and virtual) launched last year owing to the pandemic. It will enable more entrepreneurs across the country to participate in the programme without the need for a physical presence in Hyderabad,” he said.
“This batch is looking to enable start-ups from tier-2 and -3 cities to position themselves for growth,” he said.
The hand-picked start-ups would get structured and outcome-driven guidance by experts in various aspects of running a business.
“Post the cohort, the start-ups will be supported by the Community Team of T-Hub for three months,” he said.
