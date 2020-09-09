T-Hub II by the end of 2020, says Telangana’s IT Minister KTR

The life of a poet with the pay of a banker
IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has said that T-Hub II, a major incubation centre for start ups in tech sector, will be ready by the end of 2020.
Answering queries on the IT sector in the Legislative Assembly, the Minister said that the government is promoting development of the sector in tier-2 cities including Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, and Khammam, creating employment opportunities for rural youth.
The Minister said the government hopes to broadbase the culture of innovation across the State, and not just limiting it to Hyderabad.
Minister highlighted the ‘Intinta Innovator’ programme of Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) to encourage young rural innovators. It is on in 120-plus colleges and many more schools.
Minister stated that eight MoUs have been signed with different State governments including Goa, Delhi, Assam where Telangana acts as an innovation partner.
Talking about We Hub, he said the government aims at inclusive growth and has set up We Hub to encourage women entrepreneurs from the State.
When asked about the role of government in using technology in the agriculture sector, the Minister stated that the government had set up an Innovation Hub (I Hub) in partnerships with ICRISAT.
He also stated that the government will soon provide Internet connections in Rythu Vedikas to educate farmers on various agriculture methods.
Mentioning about Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), the Minister stated that the government is training the local youth to improve their skills and become industry-ready.
