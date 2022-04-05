T-Hub, Renault Nissan Tech centre announce challenge for automotive startups

Startup ecosystem player T-Hub and Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India (RNTBCI) teamed up to offer a ₹40 lakh grant to automotive startups.

The two entities have launched an Open Innovation Challenge for automotive startups.

“Besides the grant, the four winning startups will get an opportunity to pitch in front of the RNTBCI leadership and access their global mentorship network,” a T-Hub official said.

The startups can submit proposals in four themes - First and Last Mile Connectivity; Digitisation; Mobility-as-a-Service with social impact (MaaS); and Circular economy.

As many as six to eight startups will be shortlisted for each theme. Of these, four startups will win ₹10 lakh grant each and receive co-working opportunities with RNTBCI.

Growth stage startups with a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) ready, in electric vehicle (EV), automated vehicle (AV) and assistive technology (AT) technology, bio-based materials, internet of waste and re-use can apply for the programme.

Besides getting mentorship, the shortlisted startups will get co-working space at T-Hub with access to design and product development resources, a statement said.