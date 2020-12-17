T-Hub to help corporates deal with start-up innovation

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Cryptomic: Breathe in chemicals-free, clean air
T-Hub, which promotes start-up ecosystem and innovation, has launched two new programmes to help the corporates benefit from innovations coming from start-ups.
“The two programmes, Corporate Membership and T-Lex, are designed to meet the specific requirements of corporates and enable them to collaborate with start-ups,” Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, has said.
By joining either of the two programmes, the corporates can gain access to country’s biggest and fastest-growing innovation campus, which is connected to over 2,000 national and international start-ups, 500 mentors, 500 corporates and over 20 top universities, Narayan, who is also the Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana, said.
The first programme, Corporate Membership (annual), will entail access to events and networking, branding, and employee engagement benefits. “Corporate members will be given access to some of these open events that are relevant to them to network with start-ups, corporates, investors and government entities,” he said.
They will be able to plug into the start-up ecosystem and connect with global and local innovators. T-Hub will screen start-ups from a particular domain and connect them with relevant corporates.
“The T-Source component will help the corporates touch base with start-ups that can solve challenges in a specific domain,” he said.
The second programme, T-Lex programme, is a customised learning initiative by T-Hub. This would equip corporate employees with tools and frameworks used by the world’s most successful entrepreneurs and corporations to innovate and grow. “The programme is aimed at inculcating an intrapreneurial and innovative mindset among product managers, business owners, designers and developer,” he said.
“The subscribing companies will get customised curriculum, which will include innovation and growth-focused learning solutions,” he said.
The employees from the firms would also get access to one-to-one mentorship in a hybrid (offline and online) delivery model.
