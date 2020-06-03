T-Hub to help start-ups find new markets, opportunities

Can we find the right balance in our labour laws?
The Covid crisis, which has thrown the spotlight on migrant workers, could be the opportunity to formalise our ...
As Covid-19 is adversely impacting economies, start-ups are among the businesses that are severely hit.
Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of start-up incubator and promoter of innovation ecosystem T-Hub, describes it as a tectonic shift.
“I suspect one-third of the start-ups will run out of money and eventually disappear. Another 20 per cent will make some minor changes to keep afloat and keep going,” he says.
Some of the start-ups want to get in touch with experts to help them understand the crisis. Some others need help in locating the newer opportunities, while a few others seek investments.
T-Hub conducted a survey to understand their problems and help them overcome the same. Nearly half of them will make changes at the product level. They will revamp their business models and bring in changes in the features, he says.
As many as 77 start-ups took part in the survey that seeks to understand their mind as the pandemic ravaged their businesses.
“About 48 per cent of the respondents said they believed there are new markets on offer. But they don’t know how to get there. A good number of them said that there will be new opportunities post-Covid-19. But they are not sure how to tap those opportunities,” he said.
The purpose of the survey was to identify various interventions, namely trainings or workshops that T-Hub could undertake based on the discovery of issues that start-ups across the country are currently facing due to the global lockdowns.
Ravi Narayan said the incubator will help them identify new opportunities and new markets by providing them right mentorship.
“About 71 per cent of the respondents suggest that young founders are finding it increasingly difficult to cultivate new relationships. They are also finding it difficult to maintain existing relationships with their stakeholders,” he said.
About 60 per cent of the start-ups don’t know how to wade through the crisis. “We find them struggling to devise strategies for operating in this new normal,” he pointed out.
To address the new challenges, T-Hub plans to conduct micro-workshops, webinars and blogs to clear the doubts that founders and start-ups may have.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The Covid crisis, which has thrown the spotlight on migrant workers, could be the opportunity to formalise our ...
Neither a degree nor experience guarantees you a job or a stable career path any more
This little device costs upward of Rs 42,000
An IoT-enabled smart bin hopes to help in collection and segregation of refuse generated by the pandemic
Investing in crisis generates better returns than otherwise, says Kalpen Parekh
I am 33 years old and I can take moderate to high risk. I currently invest every month in SBI Small Cap ...
Broad guidelines from authorities have created confusion among tenant and landlords
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of VIP Industries at current levels. After ...
On the 96th birth anniversary of former chief minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi, a look at a new biography ...
Appreciation for food, freedom and facilities — the lockdown hands a young Mumbaikar important lessons
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...