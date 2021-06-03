T-Tribe graduates 208 students from LaunchPad

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
T-Tribe, a capacity-building initiative from start-up ecosystem player T-Hub, has graduated 208 students from the first batch of the LaunchPad programme.
T-Hub has started T-Tribe to equip engineering students with entrepreneurial skills
The year-long educational programme involves theoretical and practical learning, educating the students on the scope of entrepreneurship. They heard entrepreneurs relating their stories on how they navigated businesses through the Covid-19 pandemic.
T-Tribe, which partnered with 21 colleges from across the country for this programme, delivered more than 800 hours of content. The graduated students are from 10 colleges, including MLR Institute of Technology, Marwadi University, Vardhaman College of Engineering, Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNR VJIET) and Malla Reddy College of Engineering and Technology (MRCET).
“Many young students are enthusiastic about learning about how to succeed in business. T-Tribe’s programmes aim at providing students early exposure to the entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...