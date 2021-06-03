National

T-Tribe graduates 208 students from LaunchPad

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on June 03, 2021

T-Tribe, a capacity-building initiative from start-up ecosystem player T-Hub, has graduated 208 students from the first batch of the LaunchPad programme.

The year-long educational programme involves theoretical and practical learning, educating the students on the scope of entrepreneurship. They heard entrepreneurs relating their stories on how they navigated businesses through the Covid-19 pandemic.

T-Tribe, which partnered with 21 colleges from across the country for this programme, delivered more than 800 hours of content. The graduated students are from 10 colleges, including MLR Institute of Technology, Marwadi University, Vardhaman College of Engineering, Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNR VJIET) and Malla Reddy College of Engineering and Technology (MRCET).

“Many young students are enthusiastic about learning about how to succeed in business. T-Tribe’s programmes aim at providing students early exposure to the entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said.

Published on June 03, 2021

