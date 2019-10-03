National

Table | Over 350 hospitals penalised under PM-JAY

Representative image

111 hospitals have been de-empanelled under the Government's cashless health insurance scheme

Over 350 hospitals have been penalised and 111 hospitals have been de-empanelled under the Government's cashless health insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

In Uttarakhand, Rs 2.5 crore have been recovered, while the remaining Rs 1 crore has been recovered from 15 states.

In Chattisgarh, while action has been taken against 76 hospitals, only Rs 4.13 lakh has been recovered.

Indu Bhushan, CEO of PM-JAY revealed the details:

StatesNumber of hospitals (subject to firm action)Amount recovered (Rs)
   
Uttarakhand152.5 crore
Haryana29.80 lakhs
Gujarat5512.63 lakhs
Madhya Pradesh8----
Maharashtra6353 lakhs
Kerala1----
Jammu and Kashmir-----19.31 lakhs
Himachal Pradesh1-----
Bihar1-----
Uttar Pradesh302.7 lakhs
Assam1------
Jharkhand2921 lakhs
Tripura1------
Chhattisgarh764.13 lakhs
Andhra Pradesh4-------
