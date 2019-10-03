Table | Over 350 hospitals penalised under PM-JAY

Over 350 hospitals have been penalised and 111 hospitals have been de-empanelled under the Government's cashless health insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

In Uttarakhand, Rs 2.5 crore have been recovered, while the remaining Rs 1 crore has been recovered from 15 states.

In Chattisgarh, while action has been taken against 76 hospitals, only Rs 4.13 lakh has been recovered.

Indu Bhushan, CEO of PM-JAY revealed the details: