Table | Over 350 hospitals penalised under PM-JAY

Over 350 hospitals have been penalised and 111 hospitals have been de-empanelled under the Government's cashless health insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).
In Uttarakhand, Rs 2.5 crore have been recovered, while the remaining Rs 1 crore has been recovered from 15 states.
In Chattisgarh, while action has been taken against 76 hospitals, only Rs 4.13 lakh has been recovered.
Indu Bhushan, CEO of PM-JAY revealed the details:
|States
|Number of hospitals (subject to firm action)
|Amount recovered (Rs)
|Uttarakhand
|15
|2.5 crore
|Haryana
|2
|9.80 lakhs
|Gujarat
|55
|12.63 lakhs
|Madhya Pradesh
|8
|----
|Maharashtra
|63
|53 lakhs
|Kerala
|1
|----
|Jammu and Kashmir
|-----
|19.31 lakhs
|Himachal Pradesh
|1
|-----
|Bihar
|1
|-----
|Uttar Pradesh
|30
|2.7 lakhs
|Assam
|1
|------
|Jharkhand
|29
|21 lakhs
|Tripura
|1
|------
|Chhattisgarh
|76
|4.13 lakhs
|Andhra Pradesh
|4
|-------