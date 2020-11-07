Taiwanese delegation meets AP CM

A Taiwanese delegation, led by Ben Wang, Director-General, Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC), called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office in Amaravati on Friday to discuss investment opportunities.

The Chief Minister and Ben Wang held discussions in areas of collaboration identified for the benefit of the State. The Chief Minister assured complete support for Taiwan’s investments into Andhra Pradesh. Ben Wang invited him to visit Taiwan, according to a statement.

Representatives of various companies from Taiwan briefed the Chief Minister on the various sectors and industries that have potential for investment in the State.

Matthew Chin, Managing Director, Greentech Industries, Eric Ni, Director, India FoxLink, Gavin Chang from Apache Footwear, Niranjan Prakash, Project Manager, PSA Walsin were among those who met the Chief Minister.

Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, and senior officials were present during the meeting.