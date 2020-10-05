Take approriate measures to curb black marketing of life-saving drugs in Maha: JB Mantri

Remdesivir injection is a drug approved by the government for Covid patients. At present, there are adequate stocks of this medicine in Maharashtra and there is no shortage. However, authorities have been asked to take strict precautionary measures to curb the black marketing of the life-saving injections and make the drug easily available to the needy, said JB Mantri, Joint Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration of Maharashtra in a media statement.

The administration has taken action in some cases of confiscation and raids. Crimes have been registered against those involved in black marketing. The accused have been arrested by the police.

The Food and Drug Administration controls the sale, distribution and stockpiling of this drug and keeps in check the black marketing. Information on the availability, use and balance stock of the injection is available in each district and is being monitored by the administration. Distribution of this medicine is allowed only to hospitals and medical institutions, the statement said.

The administration has set up a 24x7 control room at the Food and Drug Administration headquarters. However, if patients are not getting the injections or if they are being sold at a much higher price, then they can contact the Food and Drug Administration District Office or the control room number.