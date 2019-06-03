Take home a plant from Bangalore Airport

To celebrate World Environment Day, Bangalore International Airport Ltd- operator of Kempegowda International Airport from June 5 will give away around 10,000 plants to people.

With this we aim to spread greenery and create a positive impact on the environment, KIA said in a release.

All passengers and visitors to the BLR Airport can sign-up by registering on-https://bengaluruairport.co/Adopt-A-Plant/ or refer to Airport’s social media platforms or provide details on-site to collect their plant at The Quad by BLR.

A variety of plants including Rhoeo (Oyster plant), Tradescantia Pallida Purpurea (Purple heart), Tradescantia Zebrina (Inch plant), Zephyranthes Candida (White lilly) and Zephyranthes Rosea (Pink Lilly), will be available.

With the Airport already in the midst of ₹13,000 crore infrastructure development, its landscape, too, is undergoing remarkable transformation to align with the concept of Terminal 2 – designed to be a Garden that will reflect city’s much-cherished green identity.