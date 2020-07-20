National

Tamil Nadu: 4,985 more cases of Covid-19

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 20, 2020 Published on July 20, 2020

Tamil Nadu added 4,985 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 1.75 lakhs. After 3,861 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stands at 51,348.

The number of deaths due to Covid-19 increased by 70 to 2,551.

Chennai reported 1,298 new cases (total 87,235); 1,269 patients were discharged (total 70,651) and 22 deaths (total 1,456).

Some of the districts that reported higher cases today include Chengalpattu (354); Coimbatore (139); Kancheepuram (329); Madurai (106); Tenkasi (103); Theni (107); Thiruvallur (454); Thoothukudi (200); Thiruvannamalai (151); Thirunelveli (180); Vellore (114) and Virudhunagar (169).

Meanwhile, health minister C Vijayabaskar in a tweet said that a 1,000 bedded Covid Care Centre in the outskirts of Madurai is getting ready. He visited the facility today.

On Monday, 52,087 samples were tested across the State.

Published on July 20, 2020
coronavirus
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
AP reports 4,074 new Covid-19 cases, 54 deaths