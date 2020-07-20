Tamil Nadu: 4,985 more cases of Covid-19

Tamil Nadu added 4,985 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 1.75 lakhs. After 3,861 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stands at 51,348.

The number of deaths due to Covid-19 increased by 70 to 2,551.

Chennai reported 1,298 new cases (total 87,235); 1,269 patients were discharged (total 70,651) and 22 deaths (total 1,456).

Some of the districts that reported higher cases today include Chengalpattu (354); Coimbatore (139); Kancheepuram (329); Madurai (106); Tenkasi (103); Theni (107); Thiruvallur (454); Thoothukudi (200); Thiruvannamalai (151); Thirunelveli (180); Vellore (114) and Virudhunagar (169).

Meanwhile, health minister C Vijayabaskar in a tweet said that a 1,000 bedded Covid Care Centre in the outskirts of Madurai is getting ready. He visited the facility today.

On Monday, 52,087 samples were tested across the State.