Tamil Nadu adds 2,487 new Covid cases, tally mounts to 7.34 lakh

An additional 2,487 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 7,34,429.

After 2,504 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined to 19,154.

The total number of samples tested was 75,331. There were 30 deaths registered.

Chennai reported an additional 657 infections; 844 covid-19 patients were discharged, and five deaths were registered.

After Chennai, the city of Coimbatore had the maximum number of new infections with 220, followed by Chengalpattu (151); Tiruppur (122); Kancheepuram (116); Erode (110); Thiruvallur (107) and Salem (103), according to State health ministry data.