Tamil Nadu allows gyms to reopen in State from August 10

The Tamil Nadu government has allowed standalone gyms to resume functioning in the State from August 10.

However, only those below 50 years of age will be allowed in the gyms. A separate Standard Operating Procedure will be issued, said Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami in a press release.

Meanwhile, an additional 5,175 Covid-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total infections in the State to 2,73,460. However, after 6,031 Covid-19 patients were discharged on Wednesday leaving the number of active cases stood at 54,184.

For the third consecutive day, the death toll surpasssed the 100-mark as 112 patients died to take the total deaths to 4,461. Total number of samples tested today was 61,166.

In the last 24 hours in Chennai, an additional 1,044 cases (total 1,05,004) were reported; 997 Covid-19 patients were discharged and 25 deaths were reported. The number of active cases in the city is 11,811.

Some of the districts that reported a higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (487); Coimbatore (112); Cuddalore (170); Kancheepuram (342); Kanyakumari (175); Madurai (106); Pudukkottai (150); Ranipet (143); Salem (159); Tenkasi (121); Theni (278); Thiruvallur (472); Thiruvannamalai (112); Thoothukudi (173); Trichy (136) and Vellore (179), according to Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, noted playback singer SP Balasubramaniam has tested positive for Covid-19. He has been admitted in a city hospital with mild infection.